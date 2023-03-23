Thursday's Sweet 16 matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Arkansas Razorbacks at T-Mobile Arena at 7:15 PM ET features the Huskies' Adama Sanogo and the Razorbacks' Anthony Black as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS

UConn's Last Game

UConn was victorious in its most recent game versus Saint Mary's (CA), 70-55, on Sunday. Sanogo led the way with 24 points, plus eight rebounds and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 24 8 0 0 1 0 Tristen Newton 13 3 5 1 1 3 Jordan Hawkins 12 0 0 0 0 4

Arkansas' Last Game

Arkansas won its previous game against Kansas, 72-71, on Saturday. Davonte Davis was its leading scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Davonte Davis 25 8 1 0 0 1 Ricky Council IV 21 6 4 0 1 1 Jordan Walsh 10 2 0 2 0 1

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo leads the Huskies with 17.3 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, while also putting up 1.2 assists.

Tristen Newton paces his team in assists per game (4.7), and also posts 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Hawkins averages 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the field and 37.8% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Jackson posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the field.

Alex Karaban posts 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Arkansas Players to Watch

Black leads the Razorbacks in assists (4 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. He also posts 2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ricky Council IV is posting team highs in points (16.1 per game) and assists (2.3). And he is delivering 3.6 rebounds, making 43.6% of his shots from the field.

Davis gives the Razorbacks 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Makhi Mitchell is posting a team-leading 5.5 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 7.1 points and 1.1 assists, making 67.3% of his shots from the field.

The Razorbacks receive 7.2 points, 4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jordan Walsh.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 17.5 8.1 0.8 0.5 1 0.4 Andre Jackson 8.8 6.5 4.6 0.7 0.5 0.7 Tristen Newton 8.9 4.2 5.4 1.1 0.2 1.2 Jordan Hawkins 14.7 3.4 1.3 0.5 0.2 2.7 Alex Karaban 8.2 4.8 1.6 0.6 1 1.5

Arkansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)