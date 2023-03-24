The Dallas Mavericks, Dwight Powell included, face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 22, Powell put up 13 points in a 127-125 loss versus the Warriors.

Let's look at Powell's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Dwight Powell Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7 7.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.2 Assists -- 0.9 1.2 PRA -- 12.2 13 PR 12.5 11.3 11.8



Dwight Powell Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 4.1% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 3.7 per contest.

Powell's opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.7.

Defensively, the Hornets are 22nd in the league, giving up 117.4 points per contest.

Allowing 46.6 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hornets are 22nd in the league, conceding 26 per game.

Dwight Powell vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2022 22 2 4 2 0 0 0 12/13/2021 8 0 2 0 0 0 0

