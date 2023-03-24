The Houston Rockets (18-55) are heavy, 13-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

BSSE and SportsNet SW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 122 - Rockets 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 13)

Grizzlies (- 13) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Grizzlies (33-35-4 ATS) have covered the spread 45.8% of the time, 6.1% more often than the Rockets (29-40-4) this season.

Memphis hasn't covered the spread as a 13-point favorite or more this season, while Houston covers as an underdog of 13 or more 25% of the time.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Memphis does it less often (44.4% of the time) than Houston (47.9%).

The Grizzlies have a .764 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (42-13) this season while the Rockets have a .232 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-53).

Rockets Performance Insights

Offensively, Houston is the second-worst squad in the NBA (110.5 points per game). On defense, it is fourth-worst (118.3 points allowed per game).

This season the Rockets are worst in the league in assists at 22.4 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Rockets are 25th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.7%.

In 2022-23, Houston has attempted 36.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.4% of Houston's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 73.6% have been 2-pointers.

