Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (18-55) are heavy, 13-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 122 - Rockets 106
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 13)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- The Grizzlies (33-35-4 ATS) have covered the spread 45.8% of the time, 6.1% more often than the Rockets (29-40-4) this season.
- Memphis hasn't covered the spread as a 13-point favorite or more this season, while Houston covers as an underdog of 13 or more 25% of the time.
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Memphis does it less often (44.4% of the time) than Houston (47.9%).
- The Grizzlies have a .764 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (42-13) this season while the Rockets have a .232 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-53).
Rockets Performance Insights
- Offensively, Houston is the second-worst squad in the NBA (110.5 points per game). On defense, it is fourth-worst (118.3 points allowed per game).
- This season the Rockets are worst in the league in assists at 22.4 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Rockets are 25th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.7%.
- In 2022-23, Houston has attempted 36.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.4% of Houston's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 73.6% have been 2-pointers.
