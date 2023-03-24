Houston vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The No. 5-seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) on Friday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Center airing on CBS.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-7.5)
|138.5
|-375
|+290
|DraftKings
|Houston (-7.5)
|138
|-330
|+275
|PointsBet
|Houston (-7.5)
|138
|-345
|+260
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Houston has covered 19 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Cougars' 36 games have hit the over.
- Miami (FL) has compiled a 19-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Hurricanes games have gone over the point total 15 out of 33 times this season.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +360
- Bookmakers rate Houston equally compared to the computer rankings, second-best in college basketball.
- The Cougars' national championship odds have improved from +900 at the beginning of the season to +360, the 80th-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Houston has a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have had the 56th-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the start to +4500.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Miami (FL) has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship.
