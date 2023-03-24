A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) taking the court against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup tips at 7:15 PM, with the winner moving on to the Midwest Regional final.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Houston has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

A total of 16 out of the Cougars' 36 games this season have hit the over.

Miami (FL) is 19-14-0 ATS this year.

A total of 15 Hurricanes games this year have gone over the point total.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Houston is second-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Cougars were +900 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +360, which is the 80th-biggest change in the country.

Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 21.7%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 Sportsbooks have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds up from +10000 at the start of the season to +4500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 56th-biggest change.

Miami (FL)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.