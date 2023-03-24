A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) or the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 7:15 PM on Friday.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Houston is 19-16-1 ATS this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Cougars' 36 games have gone over the point total.

Miami (FL) has put together a 19-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Houston is second-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Cougars have had the 80th-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the start to +360.

The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +360 moneyline odds, is 21.7%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +4500, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +4500 moneyline odds, is 2.2%.

