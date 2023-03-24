A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 7:15 PM.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Houston is 19-16-1 ATS this season.

In the Cougars' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Miami (FL) has covered 19 times in 33 chances against the spread this year.

So far this season, 15 out of the Hurricanes' 33 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 Houston is second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Cougars have experienced the 80th-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the beginning to +360.

The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +360 moneyline odds, is 21.7%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 Sportsbooks have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +4500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 55th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Miami (FL) has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship.

