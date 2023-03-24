A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) and No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) to determine which of the teams is heading to the Midwest Regional final when it tips off on Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Houston is 19-16-1 ATS this season.

Cougars games have gone over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.

Miami (FL) has put together a 19-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 33 times this season.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 Bookmakers rate Houston equally compared to the computer rankings, second-best in college basketball.

The Cougars were +900 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +360, which is the 80th-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +360, Houston has been given a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have experienced the 55th-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the start to +4500.

Miami (FL)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.