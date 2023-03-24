A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 7:15 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Houston is 19-16-1 ATS this season.

Cougars games have gone over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.

Miami (FL) has compiled a 19-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Hurricanes games have gone over the point total 15 out of 33 times this season.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 Sportsbooks rate Houston equally compared to the computer rankings, second-best in college basketball.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Cougars have experienced the 80th-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the beginning to +360.

Houston has a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 The Hurricanes' national championship odds have improved from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +4500, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +4500 moneyline odds, is 2.2%.

