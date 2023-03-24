Friday's game features the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) clashing at T-Mobile Center (on March 24) at 7:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-66 win for Houston.

According to our computer prediction, Houston is projected to cover the spread (6.5) against Miami (FL). The two teams are projected to go over the 138.5 total.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -6.5

Houston -6.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -300, Miami (FL) +240

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami (FL) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Houston (-6.5)



Houston (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Houston is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL)'s 16-11-0 ATS record. The Cougars have gone over the point total in 15 games, while Hurricanes games have gone over 13 times. The two teams score an average of 154 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the last 10 contests. Miami (FL) has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game with a +658 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.9 points per game (98th in college basketball) and give up 56.6 per outing (second in college basketball).

The 35.9 rebounds per game Houston averages rank 14th in the country, and are 8.5 more than the 27.4 its opponents pull down per contest.

Houston knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (6.2). It is shooting 34.2% from deep (172nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.4%.

The Cougars score 100.9 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball), while giving up 76.2 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston has won the turnover battle by 3.8 turnovers per game, committing 9.5 (14th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.3 (79th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.