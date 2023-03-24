On Friday at T-Mobile Center, the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) meet at 7:15 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Cougars' Marcus Sasser and the Hurricanes' Norchad Omier are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

Houston's Last Game

In its most recent game, Houston topped Auburn on Saturday, 81-64. Its top scorer was Tramon Mark with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, Miami (FL) beat Indiana 85-69. With 27 points, Isaiah Wong was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser is tops on his squad in both points (16.9) and assists (3.1) per game, and also puts up 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.8), and also posts 10.3 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead leads the Cougars at 5.4 assists per game, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 10.4 points.

Jarace Walker puts up 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Mark is putting up 10 points, 1.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is No. 1 on the Hurricanes in rebounding (10.1 per game), and produces 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Miller is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 53.7% of his shots from the floor.

Nijel Pack gives the Hurricanes 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Hurricanes receive 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Wooga Poplar.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.5 9.9 1.8 0.8 1.9 0 Jamal Shead 13.2 2.1 4.7 1.9 0.4 1.3 Jarace Walker 9.7 7.5 1.7 0.9 2 0.9 Marcus Sasser 16 2.6 2.2 1.3 0.1 2.5 Tramon Mark 10.9 5.5 2 1.4 0.3 0.9

