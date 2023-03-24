When the Houston Cougars and Miami Hurricanes face off in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center on Friday at 7:15 PM ET, Marcus Sasser and Norchad Omier will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Houston's Last Game

Houston was victorious in its most recent game versus Auburn, 81-64, on Saturday. Tramon Mark was its high scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Miami (FL) beat Indiana 85-69. With 27 points, Isaiah Wong was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser paces the Cougars at 16.9 points per game, while also putting up 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

J'wan Roberts paces the Cougars at 7.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 10.3 points.

Jamal Shead paces his squad in assists per contest (5.4), and also averages 10.4 points and 3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarace Walker is averaging 11.1 points, 1.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Mark puts up 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is No. 1 on the Hurricanes in rebounding (10.1 per game), and produces 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Miller gets the Hurricanes 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nijel Pack gives the Hurricanes 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Hurricanes receive 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Wooga Poplar.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.5 9.9 1.8 0.8 1.9 0 Jamal Shead 13.2 2.1 4.7 1.9 0.4 1.3 Jarace Walker 9.7 7.5 1.7 0.9 2 0.9 Marcus Sasser 16 2.6 2.2 1.3 0.1 2.5 Tramon Mark 10.9 5.5 2 1.4 0.3 0.9

