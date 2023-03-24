When the Houston Cougars and Miami Hurricanes square off in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center on Friday at 7:15 PM ET, Marcus Sasser and Norchad Omier will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Houston's Last Game

In its previous game, Houston defeated Auburn on Saturday, 81-64. Its high scorer was Tramon Mark with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

Miami (FL) was victorious in its most recent game versus Indiana, 85-69, on Sunday. Isaiah Wong led the way with 27 points, and also had eight boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser puts up 16.9 points and 3.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.8 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

J'wan Roberts leads the Cougars at 7.8 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 10.3 points.

Jamal Shead leads the Cougars at 5.4 assists per contest, while also posting 3 rebounds and 10.4 points.

Jarace Walker averages 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Mark averages 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is averaging a team-leading 10.1 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 13.4 points and 1.2 assists, making 58% of his shots from the floor.

The Hurricanes get 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jordan Miller.

Nijel Pack gets the Hurricanes 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wooga Poplar is averaging 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.5 9.9 1.8 0.8 1.9 0 Jamal Shead 13.2 2.1 4.7 1.9 0.4 1.3 Jarace Walker 9.7 7.5 1.7 0.9 2 0.9 Marcus Sasser 16 2.6 2.2 1.3 0.1 2.5 Tramon Mark 10.9 5.5 2 1.4 0.3 0.9

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)