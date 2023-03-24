The Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) are scheduled to square off fpr their Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at T-Mobile Center, with a tip-off time of 7:15 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Marcus Sasser and Norchad Omier are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Houston's Last Game

Houston was victorious in its previous game versus Auburn, 81-64, on Saturday. Tramon Mark starred with 26 points, plus nine rebounds and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

In its most recent game, Miami (FL) beat Indiana on Sunday, 85-69. Its high scorer was Isaiah Wong with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser is tops on his team in points per game (16.9), and also posts 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts posts a team-best 7.8 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's registering 10.3 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 61.5% from the floor.

Jamal Shead puts up a team-best 5.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.4 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarace Walker puts up 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field.

Mark is averaging 10 points, 1.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier tops the Hurricanes in rebounding (10.1 per game), and posts 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Miller gets the Hurricanes 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nijel Pack gets the Hurricanes 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wooga Poplar gets the Hurricanes 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.5 9.9 1.8 0.8 1.9 0 Jamal Shead 13.2 2.1 4.7 1.9 0.4 1.3 Jarace Walker 9.7 7.5 1.7 0.9 2 0.9 Marcus Sasser 16 2.6 2.2 1.3 0.1 2.5 Tramon Mark 10.9 5.5 2 1.4 0.3 0.9

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)