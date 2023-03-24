Top Players to Watch: Houston vs. Miami (FL) - Sweet 16
When the Houston Cougars and Miami Hurricanes square off in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center on Friday at 7:15 PM ET, Marcus Sasser and Norchad Omier will be two of the top players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)
- Game Day: Friday, March 24
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Houston's Last Game
On Saturday, in its most recent game, Houston beat Auburn 81-64. With 26 points, Tramon Mark was its leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tramon Mark
|26
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Marcus Sasser
|22
|1
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Jamal Shead
|10
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
Miami (FL)'s Last Game
In its most recent game, Miami (FL) defeated Indiana on Sunday, 85-69. Its high scorer was Isaiah Wong with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Isaiah Wong
|27
|8
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Jordan Miller
|19
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Nijel Pack
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
Houston Players to Watch
Sasser paces his team in points per contest (16.9), and also posts 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
J'wan Roberts puts up a team-high 7.8 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's registering 10.3 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 61.5% from the floor.
Jamal Shead leads his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also totals 10.4 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he tallies 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Jarace Walker averages 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.
Mark is posting 10 points, 1.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
Omier is posting a team-best 10.1 rebounds per game. And he is producing 13.4 points and 1.2 assists, making 58% of his shots from the field.
The Hurricanes receive 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jordan Miller.
Nijel Pack is putting up 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
The Hurricanes receive 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Wooga Poplar.
Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|J'wan Roberts
|11.5
|9.9
|1.8
|0.8
|1.9
|0
|Jamal Shead
|13.2
|2.1
|4.7
|1.9
|0.4
|1.3
|Jarace Walker
|9.7
|7.5
|1.7
|0.9
|2
|0.9
|Marcus Sasser
|16
|2.6
|2.2
|1.3
|0.1
|2.5
|Tramon Mark
|10.9
|5.5
|2
|1.4
|0.3
|0.9
Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Miller
|15.8
|7.6
|2.9
|1.2
|0.3
|0.6
|Norchad Omier
|12.3
|9.9
|1.2
|1.1
|0.9
|0.2
|Isaiah Wong
|16.5
|4.3
|2.8
|1
|0.2
|1.6
|Nijel Pack
|14.7
|2.7
|1.6
|1.3
|0.3
|2.2
|Wooga Poplar
|9.8
|3.7
|1.8
|0.8
|0.1
|1.5
