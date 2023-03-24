A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) playing as 7.5-point favorites against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 7:15 PM on CBS, with the winner moving on to the Midwest Region bracket final. The matchup's point total is set at 138.5.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -7.5 138.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

In 13 of 33 games this season, Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points.

Houston's contests this year have an average point total of 131.4, 7.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Cougars have put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread.

Houston has won 26, or 89.7%, of the 29 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Houston has won 23 of its 25 games, or 92%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 78.9% chance to win.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3 Miami (FL) 23 76.7% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Houston has gone 9-1 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

Four of Cougars' last 10 games have hit the over.

The Cougars record only 3.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Hurricanes give up (71.6).

When Houston scores more than 71.6 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 22-0 overall.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-16-0 15-14 15-18-0 Miami (FL) 16-11-0 0-0 13-17-0

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami (FL) 16-2 Home Record 16-1 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

