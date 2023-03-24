The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with a spot in the Elite Eight of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Friday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 7:15 PM. Houston is a 6.5-point favorite in the matchup, which airs on CBS. The over/under is set at 137.5 in the matchup.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -6.5 137.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

In 13 of 33 games this season, Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points.

Houston has had an average of 131.4 points in its games this season, 6.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cougars are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Houston has won 26 out of the 29 games, or 89.7%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Houston has won 24 of its 26 games, or 92.3%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

Houston has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3 Miami (FL) 24 80% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Cougars have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

The Cougars average just 3.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Hurricanes allow (71.6).

Houston is 14-6 against the spread and 22-0 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-16-0 16-14 15-18-0 Miami (FL) 16-11-0 1-0 13-17-0

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami (FL) 16-2 Home Record 16-1 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

