The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) are 7.5-point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) on Friday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS. The over/under is 137.5 in the matchup.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -7.5 137.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

In 13 games this season, Houston and its opponents have gone over 137.5 total points.

Houston has an average point total of 131.4 in its contests this year, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cougars have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Houston has won 26 out of the 29 games, or 89.7%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Houston has won 24 of its 26 games, or 92.3%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Houston.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3 Miami (FL) 24 80% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Cougars have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.

The 74.9 points per game the Cougars score are only 3.3 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.6).

When Houston scores more than 71.6 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 22-0 overall.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-16-0 15-14 15-18-0 Miami (FL) 16-11-0 0-0 13-17-0

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami (FL) 16-2 Home Record 16-1 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

