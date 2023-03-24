The Houston Rockets, with Jalen Green, match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 130-125 loss to the Grizzlies (his last game) Green put up 32 points.

In this piece we'll examine Green's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.1 25.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.9 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.0 PRA 29.5 29.5 32.3 PR 26.5 26 29.3 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Jalen Green's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jalen Green Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Green has taken 18.0 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 18.6% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Green is averaging 7.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Green's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Grizzlies give up 112.3 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 26.3 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Green vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 37 32 3 3 3 0 0 3/1/2023 29 20 3 3 4 1 0 10/21/2022 35 33 5 2 4 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Green or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.