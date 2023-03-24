The Dallas Mavericks, Josh Green included, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Green, in his last appearance, had 12 points and two steals in a 127-125 loss to the Warriors.

If you'd like to place a wager on Green's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Josh Green Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.6 11.3 Rebounds 3.5 3 3.9 Assists 2.5 1.8 2.6 PRA -- 14.4 17.8 PR 15.5 12.6 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Josh Green's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Josh Green Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 5.8% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.7 per contest.

Green is averaging 2.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Green's Mavericks average 99.7 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are 22nd in the NBA, allowing 117.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Hornets are 29th in the NBA, allowing 46.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hornets are ranked 22nd in the NBA, allowing 26 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets have allowed 12.3 makes per game, 17th in the NBA.

Josh Green vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2022 21 9 3 2 1 0 0 12/13/2021 21 7 6 2 1 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Green or any of his Mavericks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.