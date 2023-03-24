Kevin Porter Jr. Player Prop Bets: Rockets vs. Grizzlies - March 24
Kevin Porter Jr. and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be facing the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll examine Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|18.6
|17.0
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.6
|6.1
|Assists
|6.5
|5.9
|7.3
|PRA
|29.5
|30.1
|30.4
|PR
|22.5
|24.2
|23.1
|3PM
|2.5
|2.2
|2.3
Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- This season, Kevin Porter Jr. has made 6.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 11.2% of his team's total makes.
- He's put up 6.4 threes per game, or 13.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Rockets average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 104.1 possessions per contest.
- Allowing 112.3 points per game, the Grizzlies are the eighth-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- On the boards, the Grizzlies are ranked 22nd in the league, giving up 44.6 rebounds per game.
- Allowing 26.3 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.
- The Grizzlies concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.
Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/22/2023
|34
|14
|10
|10
|2
|0
|1
|3/1/2023
|26
|11
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|35
|18
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
