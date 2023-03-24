The Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) are heavily favored (-12.5) to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-55) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on BSSE and SportsNet SW. The point total for the matchup is 233.5.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -12.5 233.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has played 24 games this season that have had more than 233.5 combined points scored.

Houston has a 228.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Houston is 31-42-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have come away with 16 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has not won as an underdog of +575 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 14.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 28 38.9% 116.2 226.7 112.3 230.6 230.8 Rockets 24 32.9% 110.5 226.7 118.3 230.6 229.4

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.

The Rockets have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.

Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .474 (18-20-0). Away, it is .371 (13-22-0).

The Rockets score just 1.8 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (112.3).

Houston is 17-12 against the spread and 13-16 overall when it scores more than 112.3 points.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 36-36 1-3 32-40 Rockets 31-42 3-4 35-38

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Rockets 116.2 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 23-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-12 27-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-16 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 118.3 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-11 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-18

