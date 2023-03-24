The Houston Rockets (18-55) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report ahead of their Friday, March 24 game against the Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) at FedExForum, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Grizzlies took down the Rockets 130-125 on Wednesday. Jaren Jackson Jr. paced the Grizzlies in the win with 37 points, while Jalen Green had 32 in the losing effort for the Rockets.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Kaminsky C Questionable Migraine 2.4 1.4 0.8 Jae'Sean Tate SF Out Knee 9.1 3.8 2.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Ziaire Williams: Out (Foot), Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Shoulder)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets' 110.5 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Houston is 13-16 when it scores more than 112.3 points.

While the Rockets are posting 110.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their last 10 games, amassing 115.3 a contest.

Houston makes 10.7 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) at a 32.7% rate (29th in NBA), compared to the 14.6 per contest its opponents make, shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

The Rockets score 107.3 points per 100 possessions (29th in league), while allowing 116.6 points per 100 possessions (29th in NBA).

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -12.5 233.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.