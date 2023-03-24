The Houston Rockets (18-55) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) on March 24, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on BSSE and SportsNet SW.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 45% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Houston has compiled a 12-25 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank first.

The Rockets put up an average of 110.5 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Houston is 13-16.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Rockets are putting up fewer points at home (110.2 per game) than away (110.9). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (115) than on the road (121.9).

In 2022-23 Houston is allowing 6.9 fewer points per game at home (115) than on the road (121.9).

The Rockets collect 1.3 fewer assists per game at home (21.8) than on the road (23.1).

Rockets Injuries