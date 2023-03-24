The Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) and the Houston Rockets (18-55) are slated to square off on Friday at FedExForum, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Ja Morant and Alperen Sengun are two players to watch.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets were beaten by the Grizzlies on Wednesday, 130-125. Jalen Green scored 32 in a losing effort, while Jaren Jackson Jr. paced the winning team with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 32 3 3 0 0 3 Kenyon Martin Jr. 31 6 0 0 2 2 Alperen Sengun 25 8 4 2 0 0

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun tops the Rockets in rebounding (8.7 per game) and assists (3.8), and puts up 14.8 points. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Green paces the Rockets in scoring (22.1 points per game) and assists (3.5), and puts up 3.9 rebounds. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Rockets receive 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Kevin Porter Jr..

Jabari Smith Jr. is putting up 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 40.3% of his shots from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

The Rockets receive 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Kenyon Martin Jr..

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 25.4 3.9 3.0 0.9 0.3 2.5 Kevin Porter Jr. 15.9 5.5 6.8 1.3 0.0 2.2 Jabari Smith Jr. 17.0 7.9 1.6 0.7 0.7 2.2 Alperen Sengun 11.9 7.4 3.0 1.2 0.7 0.1 Kenyon Martin Jr. 16.2 4.7 1.1 0.7 0.2 0.9

