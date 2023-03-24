A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) and No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) will determine one of the squads heading to the Midwest Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 9:45 PM, airing on CBS. Sportsbooks think Texas will emerge victorious in this one, naming the as 4.5-point favorites. The point total for the matchup is 148.5.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 148.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas and its opponents have gone over 148.5 combined points in 12 of 33 games this season.

The average total in Texas' contests this year is 144.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Longhorns' ATS record is 17-16-0 this season.

This season, Texas has been favored 22 times and won 19, or 86.4%, of those games.

This season, Texas has won 13 of its 14 games, or 92.9%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Longhorns have hit the over twice.

The Longhorns average just 3.9 more points per game (77.7) than the Musketeers give up (73.8).

When Texas puts up more than 73.8 points, it is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

