The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Texas is favored by 4.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which begins at 9:45 PM on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is 148.5.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 148.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas and its opponents have gone over 148.5 combined points in 12 of 33 games this season.

Texas has an average total of 144.9 in its outings this year, 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Longhorns have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas has entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 19, or 86.4%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 13-1, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 65.5% chance to win.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Longhorns have hit the over twice.

The Longhorns record 77.7 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 73.8 the Musketeers allow.

Texas has an 8-7 record against the spread and a 13-3 record overall when putting up more than 73.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.