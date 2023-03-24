A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) or the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) when the teams meet in a Midwest Region bracket matchup. Bookmakers think Texas will survive and advance, naming the as 4.5-point favorites. The action starts at 9:45 PM on Friday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS. The matchup's point total is set at 148.5.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 148.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

In 12 of 33 games this season, Texas and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 points.

The average point total in Texas' contests this year is 144.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Longhorns have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread.

Texas has won 19, or 86.4%, of the 22 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Texas has a record of 13-1, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Texas has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Longhorns have gone over the total twice.

The 77.7 points per game the Longhorns record are just 3.9 more points than the Musketeers give up (73.8).

When Texas puts up more than 73.8 points, it is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

