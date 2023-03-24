Texas vs. Xavier: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) or the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 9:45 PM on Friday.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4.5)
|148.5
|-190
|+155
|DraftKings
|Texas (-4)
|148.5
|-190
|+160
|PointsBet
|Texas (-4)
|148.5
|-179
|+150
Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
- The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.
- Xavier has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- In the Musketeers' 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Texas is fifth-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1000, which is the 75th-biggest change in the country.
- Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Sportsbooks have moved the Musketeers' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 64th-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
