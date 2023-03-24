A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) or the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 9:45 PM on Friday.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has compiled an 18-17-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Longhorns' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Xavier is 19-15-0 ATS this year.

A total of 21 Musketeers games this season have gone over the point total.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Texas is fifth-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 75th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Musketeers' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +4000, the 64th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

