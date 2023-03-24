Texas vs. Xavier: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) and No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) to decide which of the teams is heading to the Midwest Regional final when it tips off on Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 9:45 PM, airing on CBS.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup in this article.
Texas vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4.5)
|148.5
|-190
|+155
|DraftKings
|Texas (-4)
|148.5
|-180
|+155
|PointsBet
|Texas (-4)
|148.5
|-189
|+160
Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- Texas is 18-17-1 ATS this season.
- In the Longhorns' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Xavier has put together a 19-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 21 Musketeers games this season have hit the over.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Bookmakers rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, fifth-best in the country.
- Bookmakers have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the start of the season to +1000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 75th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- The Musketeers' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the start of the season to +4000, the 64th-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
