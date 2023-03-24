Friday's contest at T-Mobile Center has the Texas Longhorns (28-8) taking on the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at 9:45 PM (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a 77-73 victory for Texas, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Texas. The total is listed at 148.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +160

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas has a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season compared to Xavier, who is 17-15-0 ATS. A total of 15 out of the Longhorns' games this season have gone over the point total, and 20 of the Musketeers' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the last 10 contests. Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while giving up 67.2 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball) and have a +379 scoring differential overall.

Texas averages 32 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34% rate (182nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from deep.

The Longhorns rank 50th in college basketball by averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

Texas has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.9 per game (82nd in college basketball play) while forcing 15.1 (21st in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +266 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.2 points per game (10th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per outing (285th in college basketball).

Xavier is 35th in the country at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 29.3 its opponents average.

Xavier makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 38.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.5%.

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.2 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (225th in college basketball).

