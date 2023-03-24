Friday's game between the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 based on our computer prediction, with Texas securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:45 PM on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Texas. The over/under is currently listed at 148.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +160

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas has gone 17-16-0 against the spread, while Xavier's ATS record this season is 17-15-0. The Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Musketeers are 20-12-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns average 77.7 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per contest (88th in college basketball). They have a +379 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The 32 rebounds per game Texas averages rank 163rd in college basketball. Its opponents pull down 31 per outing.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34% rate (182nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from deep.

The Longhorns rank 50th in college basketball with 98.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 39th in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.2 turnovers per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball play) while forcing 15.1 (21st in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +266 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.4 points per game. They're putting up 81.2 points per game, 10th in college basketball, and are allowing 73.8 per contest to rank 285th in college basketball.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Xavier accumulates rank 35th in the nation, 5.5 more than the 29.3 its opponents pull down.

Xavier knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from deep.

Xavier has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (225th in college basketball).

