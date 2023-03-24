Friday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and Xavier Musketeers (27-9) squaring off at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Texas. The total has been set at 148.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +155

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas has compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Xavier is 17-15-0. A total of 15 out of the Longhorns' games this season have hit the over, and 20 of the Musketeers' games have gone over. The teams average 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +379 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are allowing 67.2 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball.

Texas pulls down 32 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 34% rate (181st in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from deep.

The Longhorns rank 50th in college basketball by averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

Texas has committed 4.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 15.1 (21st in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +266 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.4 points per game. They're putting up 81.2 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.8 per outing to rank 285th in college basketball.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Xavier accumulates rank 35th in the nation, 5.5 more than the 29.3 its opponents collect.

Xavier hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (third-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from deep.

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.2 per game (216th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (226th in college basketball).

