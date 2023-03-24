Friday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and Xavier Musketeers (27-9) going head-to-head at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the spread (4.5) versus Texas. The two teams are projected to exceed the 148.5 total.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +155

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas' record against the spread this season is 17-16-0, and Xavier's is 17-15-0. The Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Musketeers are 20-12-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the past 10 contests. Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while giving up 67.2 per contest to rank 89th in college basketball) and have a +379 scoring differential overall.

Texas averages 32 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34% from deep while its opponents hit 32.3% from long range.

The Longhorns score 98.9 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball), while giving up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game, with a +266 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (11th in college basketball) and give up 73.8 per contest (285th in college basketball).

Xavier wins the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. It records 34.8 rebounds per game, 35th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.3.

Xavier knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (third-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Xavier forces 11.4 turnovers per game (225th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (216th in college basketball).

