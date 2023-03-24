Top Players to Watch: Texas vs. Xavier - Sweet 16
On Friday at T-Mobile Center, the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) collide at 9:45 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Longhorns' Marcus Carr and the Musketeers' Jack Nunge are two players to watch in this game.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier
- Game Day: Friday, March 24
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Texas' Last Game
On Saturday, in its last game, Texas topped Penn State 71-66. With 28 points, Dylan Disu was its top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dylan Disu
|28
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Jabari Rice
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Marcus Carr
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
Xavier's Last Game
In its most recent game, Xavier topped Pittsburgh on Sunday, 84-73. Its leading scorer was Nunge with 18 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jack Nunge
|18
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Adam Kunkel
|15
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Jerome Hunter
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
Texas Players to Watch
Jabari Rice puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Timmy Allen leads his team in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also posts 10.3 points and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Disu is putting up 9.1 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
Tyrese Hunter averages 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 38.7% from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
Xavier Players to Watch
Nunge is posting a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 14.1 points and 2.1 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
Colby Jones is No. 1 on the Musketeers in assists (4.3 per game), and produces 15 points and 5.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Zach Freemantle gives the Musketeers 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
The Musketeers get 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Adam Kunkel.
Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dylan Disu
|14.6
|6.6
|1.2
|1
|0.9
|0.3
|Jabari Rice
|16.3
|3.8
|2.1
|1.1
|0.4
|2.3
|Marcus Carr
|12.1
|3.3
|4
|1.9
|0.2
|1.3
|Tyrese Hunter
|10.6
|2.8
|2.1
|1
|0.4
|1.7
|Timmy Allen
|5.8
|5.1
|2.8
|0.5
|0.2
|0
Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Colby Jones
|15.1
|7.1
|3.3
|1.1
|0.1
|1
|Jack Nunge
|13.1
|7.5
|2.6
|0.8
|1.1
|0.6
|Souley Boum
|16.6
|5.5
|3.1
|0.5
|0.1
|2.6
|Adam Kunkel
|12
|3.6
|3.4
|1.2
|0.1
|2.3
|Jerome Hunter
|11.6
|5.6
|1.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0
