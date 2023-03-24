Friday's Sweet 16 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Xavier Musketeers at T-Mobile Center at 9:45 PM ET features the Longhorns' Marcus Carr and the Musketeers' Jack Nunge as players to watch.

How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, March 24

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

Texas won its most recent game against Penn State, 71-66, on Saturday. Dylan Disu starred with 28 points, plus 10 boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 28 10 1 2 0 0 Jabari Rice 13 2 0 1 0 1 Marcus Carr 10 3 3 1 0 0

Xavier's Last Game

In its most recent game, Xavier defeated Pittsburgh on Sunday, 84-73. Nunge scored a team-high 18 points (and added three assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 18 3 3 0 2 0 Adam Kunkel 15 4 3 3 0 5 Jerome Hunter 14 5 2 1 0 0

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.

Disu averages 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 61.3% from the floor.

Tyrese Hunter posts 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 38.7% from the field and 33.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is putting up a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 14.1 points and 2.1 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Colby Jones is the Musketeers' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he contributes 15 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Zach Freemantle is putting up 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 58.5% of his shots from the floor.

Adam Kunkel is posting 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 14.6 6.6 1.2 1 0.9 0.3 Jabari Rice 16.3 3.8 2.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Marcus Carr 12.1 3.3 4 1.9 0.2 1.3 Tyrese Hunter 10.6 2.8 2.1 1 0.4 1.7 Timmy Allen 5.8 5.1 2.8 0.5 0.2 0

