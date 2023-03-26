Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 24, Green put up 13 points and five assists in a 151-114 loss versus the Grizzlies.

Below, we break down Green's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.9 23.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.9 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.3 PRA 27.5 29.4 30.8 PR 24.5 25.8 27.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Jalen Green's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jalen Green Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Green is responsible for attempting 18.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.9 per game.

He's knocked down 2.5 threes per game, or 21.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Rockets average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.7 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive team in the league, conceding 106.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are second in the league, allowing 40.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.1 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 11.3 makes per game, second in the league.

Jalen Green vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 28 6 0 3 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Green or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.