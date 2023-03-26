The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -9.5 228.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points 35 times.

The average point total in Dallas' games this season is 227.3, 1.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Mavericks have a 28-45-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas has been the favorite in 47 games this season and won 28 (59.6%) of those contests.

This season, Dallas has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.

The Mavericks have a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 35 47.3% 113.8 225 113.5 230.8 224.3 Hornets 41 54.7% 111.2 225 117.3 230.8 229.5

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in their last 10 games.

The Mavericks have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

Dallas has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 38 games at home, and it has covered 15 times in 36 games on the road.

The Mavericks score 113.8 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 117.3 the Hornets give up.

When Dallas scores more than 117.3 points, it is 16-13 against the spread and 19-10 overall.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Mavericks and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 28-45 4-7 40-34 Hornets 35-40 12-8 32-43

Mavericks vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Mavericks Hornets 113.8 Points Scored (PG) 111.2 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 16-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 23-7 19-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 17-13 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 117.3 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 14-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-9 20-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 17-11

