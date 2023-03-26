How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) on March 26, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Mavericks vs. Hornets with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- In games Dallas shoots better than 47.7% from the field, it is 23-14 overall.
- The Mavericks are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at eighth.
- The Mavericks record 113.8 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 117.3 the Hornets allow.
- When Dallas totals more than 117.3 points, it is 19-10.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks are averaging 115.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 112.4 points per contest.
- Dallas cedes 111.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115.3 away from home.
- In home games, the Mavericks are draining 0.7 fewer threes per game (14.7) than in away games (15.4). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to away from home (37.4%).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.