The Dallas Mavericks, Reggie Bullock included, square off versus the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 117-109 loss against the Hornets, Bullock totaled six points and six rebounds.

With prop bets available for Bullock, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Reggie Bullock Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.3 9.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.6 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 12.3 15.3 PR 11.5 10.9 14 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.6



Reggie Bullock Insights vs. the Hornets

Bullock is responsible for attempting 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.0 per game.

He's made 2.0 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Mavericks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Hornets give up 117.3 points per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

The Hornets are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 46.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hornets are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 25.9 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets have conceded 12.3 makes per game, 15th in the league.

Reggie Bullock vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 34 6 6 0 2 0 0

