The Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-56) on March 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Bally Sports

Rockets Stats Insights

Houston is 11-16 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank first.

The Rockets score an average of 110.6 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 106.7 the Cavaliers allow.

Houston is 16-30 when it scores more than 106.7 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets score 110.2 points per game at home, 0.7 fewer points than away (110.9). On defense they give up 115 per game, 7.7 fewer points than on the road (122.7).

At home the Rockets are picking up 21.8 assists per game, 1.3 less than away (23.1).

Rockets Injuries