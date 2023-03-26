The Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) take on the Houston Rockets (18-56) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Evan Mobley of the Cavaliers and Alperen Sengun of the Rockets are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets lost their previous game to the Grizzlies, 151-114, on Friday. Tari Eason led the way with 21 points, and also had four boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tari Eason 21 4 3 1 0 1 Jabari Smith Jr. 20 8 0 0 1 2 Kevin Porter Jr. 20 6 7 2 0 1

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun paces the Rockets in rebounding (8.7 per game) and assists (3.8), and puts up 14.7 points. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jalen Green is the Rockets' top scorer (21.9 points per game) and assist man (3.6), and produces 3.9 rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. is posting 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. gives the Rockets 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kenyon Martin Jr. gives the Rockets 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 23.6 3.9 3.3 1 0.3 2.1 Kevin Porter Jr. 16 5.7 6.2 1.4 0 2 Jabari Smith Jr. 17.9 8.3 1.4 0.7 0.8 2.3 Alperen Sengun 11.1 6.5 2.9 1 0.6 0.1 Kenyon Martin Jr. 15.9 4.7 1 0.6 0.3 0.8

