The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) will match up with the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS starting at 5:05 PM.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Texas is 19-17-1 ATS this season.

A total of 17 out of the Longhorns' 37 games this season have hit the over.

Miami (FL) is 20-14-0 ATS this year.

A total of 16 Hurricanes games this season have hit the over.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Texas is third-best in college basketball. It is two spots below that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +360. Among all teams in the country, that is the 74th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +360 moneyline odds, is 21.7%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 The Hurricanes have had the 53rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +1100.

Miami (FL) has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.