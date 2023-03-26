Marcus Carr and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET, when the Texas Longhorns take on the Miami Hurricanes in their Elite Eight matchup at T-Mobile Center.

How to Watch Texas vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

Texas won its previous game versus Xavier, 83-71, on Friday. Tyrese Hunter was its high scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Hunter 19 2 2 0 2 3 Christian Bishop 18 9 0 0 0 0 Marcus Carr 18 4 6 0 0 2

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Miami (FL) beat Houston 89-75. With 26 points, Nijel Pack was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nijel Pack 26 4 2 1 0 7 Isaiah Wong 20 6 3 0 0 1 Jordan Miller 13 6 4 0 1 1

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice averages 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.

Hunter averages 10.4 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dylan Disu averages 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 61.3% from the field.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (10.1 per game), and he produces 13.3 points and 1.3 assists.

The Hurricanes receive 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jordan Miller.

Pack gives the Hurricanes 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Hurricanes get 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Wooga Poplar.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jabari Rice 15.5 3.7 2.2 1.1 0.4 2 Dylan Disu 13.4 6.3 1.1 1 0.8 0.3 Marcus Carr 12.2 3.1 4.2 1.7 0.2 1.5 Tyrese Hunter 12 2.8 2.1 0.7 0.6 2 Timmy Allen 5.4 4.8 2.6 0.6 0.2 0.1

