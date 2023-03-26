Marcus Carr and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET, when the Texas Longhorns go head to head with the Miami Hurricanes in their Elite Eight matchup at T-Mobile Center.

How to Watch Texas vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Texas' Last Game

Texas was victorious in its most recent game against Xavier, 83-71, on Friday. Tyrese Hunter led the way with 19 points, and also had two rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Hunter 19 2 2 0 2 3 Christian Bishop 18 9 0 0 0 0 Marcus Carr 18 4 6 0 0 2

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

Miami (FL) was victorious in its previous game versus Houston, 89-75, on Friday. Nijel Pack starred with 26 points, and also had four boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nijel Pack 26 4 2 1 0 7 Isaiah Wong 20 6 3 0 0 1 Jordan Miller 13 6 4 0 1 1

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice posts 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.

Hunter is averaging 10.4 points, 2.5 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Dylan Disu posts 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 61.3% from the field.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier paces the Hurricanes in rebounding (10.1 per game), and puts up 13.3 points and 1.3 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

The Hurricanes get 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jordan Miller.

Pack gets the Hurricanes 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Hurricanes get 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Wooga Poplar.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jabari Rice 15.5 3.7 2.2 1.1 0.4 2 Dylan Disu 13.4 6.3 1.1 1 0.8 0.3 Marcus Carr 12.2 3.1 4.2 1.7 0.2 1.5 Tyrese Hunter 12 2.8 2.1 0.7 0.6 2 Timmy Allen 5.4 4.8 2.6 0.6 0.2 0.1

