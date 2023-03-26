An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) meeting the the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup starts at 5:05 PM.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Texas has a 19-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 126th.

The 77.9 points per game the Longhorns record are 6.2 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.7).

Texas is 19-5 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

Texas is putting up 84.8 points per game this year at home, which is 15.4 more points than it is averaging on the road (69.4).

In 2022-23, the Longhorns are giving up 67.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 72.

Texas is draining 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Texas Schedule