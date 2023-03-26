The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) are 3.5-point favorites to advance to the Final Four when they play the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS starting at 5:05 PM. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5 points.

Texas Betting Records & Stats

In 13 games this season, Texas and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 total points.

Texas' games this season have had an average of 145.2 points, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Longhorns are 18-16-0 ATS this season.

Texas has entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 20, or 87%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 14-1, a 93.3% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 13 38.2% 77.9 157.3 67.3 139 142.1 Miami (FL) 16 51.6% 79.4 157.3 71.7 139 147

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 8-2 over its last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

The Longhorns have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.

The Longhorns record 6.2 more points per game (77.9) than the Hurricanes give up (71.7).

When Texas scores more than 71.7 points, it is 10-12 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 18-16-0 12-12 16-18-0 Miami (FL) 17-11-0 4-0 14-17-0

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Texas Miami (FL) 17-1 Home Record 16-1 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

