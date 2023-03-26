The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will both be vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 5:05 PM, airing on CBS. Texas is more likely to win the final game of the Midwest Region bracket with oddsmakers installing the as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is 148.5.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: T-Mobile Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Texas -3.5 148.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

  • Texas and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 points in 13 of 34 games this season.
  • Texas has had an average of 145.2 points in its games this season, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Longhorns' ATS record is 18-16-0 this season.
  • Texas has won 20, or 87%, of the 23 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Texas has a record of 14-1, a 93.3% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Texas 13 38.2% 77.9 157.3 67.3 139 142.1
Miami (FL) 17 54.8% 79.4 157.3 71.7 139 147.0

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

  • Texas is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • Three of Longhorns' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • The Longhorns average 77.9 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 71.7 the Hurricanes allow.
  • When Texas totals more than 71.7 points, it is 10-12 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Texas 18-16-0 12-12 16-18-0
Miami (FL) 17-11-0 4-0 14-17-0

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Texas Miami (FL)
17-1 Home Record 16-1
4-6 Away Record 7-4
9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0
84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4
69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2
9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

