The Houston Rockets, with Alperen Sengun, face the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 108-91 loss versus the Cavaliers, Sengun put up 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Sengun, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.7 14.0 Rebounds 7.5 8.7 8.7 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.6 PRA 23.5 27.2 26.3 PR 20.5 23.4 22.7 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.1



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Knicks

Sengun has taken 10.6 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 10.8% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Rockets average the seventh-most possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 112.8 points per game, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 42.3 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have allowed 24.9 per contest, 11th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 24th in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2021 15 1 2 1 0 2 0 11/20/2021 24 10 6 3 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.